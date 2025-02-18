Left Menu

Health Woes Mount for Pope Francis Amid Prolonged Hospital Stay

Pope Francis is facing a 'complex clinical picture' due to a polymicrobial respiratory infection requiring extended hospital care. His health, already fragile due to previous ailments, prompts concerns. Despite the situation, he remains engaged in some work activities and prayerful connections with followers.

Pope Francis' health is under increasing scrutiny following news of a prolonged hospital stay due to a polymicrobial respiratory infection. Reports from the Vatican indicate that the 88-year-old pontiff requires further treatment as concerns about his delicate condition grow.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni provided updates on Francis' status, revealing that test results suggest a complex infection involving bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The pope's condition has prompted adjustments to his drug therapy regime, with no clear timeline set for his recovery.

Despite grappling with bronchitis and a turbulent medical history, including past lung surgeries and respiratory issues, Pope Francis has maintained certain duties. He continues to engage with followers, including daily video communication with the Catholic Church in Gaza. However, the Vatican has canceled some public appearances amid his health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

