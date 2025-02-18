Left Menu

Kerala's Groundbreaking Drug Disposal Initiative

Kerala's Drugs Control Department is launching 'nPROUD' to efficiently collect and dispose of expired and unused drugs statewide. The initiative aims to combat antimicrobial resistance and pollution. Starting in Kozhikode, it will use designated collection points and adhere to environmental regulations.

The Kerala Drugs Control Department is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative that aims to tackle the growing issue of expired and unused drugs. Named 'nPROUD' (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs), this program marks the first state-led effort in India to address drug disposal at government level.

Health Minister Veena George announced that the initiative will begin in the Kozhikode Corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat, eventually expanding statewide. The program will feature designated drop-off points for residents to deposit unused medications, ensuring they are disposed of in an environmentally safe manner.

Highlighting the potential health risks posed by improper drug disposal, George explained that the lack of existing systems necessitated this intervention. The project will abide by Biomedical Waste Management guidelines and involve local bodies like the Harithakarma Sena for its execution. The collected drugs will be treated at a certified waste treatment facility.

