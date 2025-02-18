Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update and Its Impact on Holy Year

Pope Francis remains hospitalized with a complex respiratory infection, cancelling his participation in the upcoming Holy Year events. While his condition shows encouraging signs of stability, his treatment continues in Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican anticipates updates on his recovery, as millions plan to attend the Holy Year events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:06 IST
Pope Francis will miss this weekend's Holy Year events due to a 'complex' respiratory infection, hospitalizing him in Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican reported on Tuesday.

All public engagements for the 88-year-old pontiff have been cancelled through Sunday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis had a restful night and eaten breakfast, with more health updates expected later that day.

Despite initial concerns, doctors describe his condition as stable enough, without the need for a ventilator. A polymicrobial infection complicates his treatment, yet positive signs suggest a fair condition, said specialists. Francis' health has been a concern recently, having battled lung issues in the past.

