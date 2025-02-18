Pope Francis' Health Update and Its Impact on Holy Year

Pope Francis will miss this weekend's Holy Year events due to a 'complex' respiratory infection, hospitalizing him in Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican reported on Tuesday.

All public engagements for the 88-year-old pontiff have been cancelled through Sunday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis had a restful night and eaten breakfast, with more health updates expected later that day.

Despite initial concerns, doctors describe his condition as stable enough, without the need for a ventilator. A polymicrobial infection complicates his treatment, yet positive signs suggest a fair condition, said specialists. Francis' health has been a concern recently, having battled lung issues in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)