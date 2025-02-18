Pope Francis' Health Update and Its Impact on Holy Year
Pope Francis remains hospitalized with a complex respiratory infection, cancelling his participation in the upcoming Holy Year events. While his condition shows encouraging signs of stability, his treatment continues in Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican anticipates updates on his recovery, as millions plan to attend the Holy Year events.
Pope Francis will miss this weekend's Holy Year events due to a 'complex' respiratory infection, hospitalizing him in Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican reported on Tuesday.
All public engagements for the 88-year-old pontiff have been cancelled through Sunday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis had a restful night and eaten breakfast, with more health updates expected later that day.
Despite initial concerns, doctors describe his condition as stable enough, without the need for a ventilator. A polymicrobial infection complicates his treatment, yet positive signs suggest a fair condition, said specialists. Francis' health has been a concern recently, having battled lung issues in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assuta Ashdod Hospital Tops Israel's First-Ever Quality Ratings
Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Una Hospital Fire
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Hospitalized Ayodhya Priest Mahant Satyendra Das
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hospitalised Amid Legal Tumult
Gerhard Schroder's Hospitalization Amid Controversial Ties with Russia