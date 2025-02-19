Left Menu

Philippine Village Launches 'Mosquito Bounty' to Combat Dengue Outbreak

Addition Hills village in the Philippines has implemented a novel approach to combat dengue by offering residents a reward for captured mosquitoes. This comes after a significant rise in dengue cases and deaths in the region. Despite some criticism, the initiative aims to reduce the mosquito population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Addition Hills village in the congested Philippine capital region has initiated a unique effort to fight dengue by incentivizing residents with a reward for each mosquito they capture. This move follows an alarming rise in mosquito-borne illness in the area, prompting health officials to take action.

As of February, the Philippines reported over 28,000 dengue cases, marking a 40% increase from the previous year. In response, the crowded urban neighborhood of Addition Hills, home to over 100,000 people, has conducted clean-ups and launched a campaign offering a small monetary prize for captured mosquitoes to curb the outbreak.

While some skeptics fear this could lead to unintended consequences, village leader Carlito Cernal emphasized the program's temporary nature. Meanwhile, health officials continue to stress the importance of eradicating mosquito breeding sites and seeking prompt medical attention for infected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

