Left Menu

Corruption Unveiled: Arrest in Jharkhand NRHM Fund Scandal

Pramod Kumar Singh was arrested in Jharkhand over alleged NRHM fund misuse. Singh, a block account manager, allegedly misappropriated Rs 9.39 crore with a late medical officer. The Enforcement Directorate seized luxury vehicles, cash, and properties linked to him, claiming assets were acquired using diverted funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharkhand | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:29 IST
Corruption Unveiled: Arrest in Jharkhand NRHM Fund Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move by the authorities, Pramod Kumar Singh was taken into custody in Jharkhand as part of a probe into irregularities in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed that Singh, who worked as a block account manager at a Primary Health Centre in Dhanbad, was involved in unethically diverting Rs 9.39 crore. This amount was illegally moved from official accounts to his personal accounts and those of his family and associates.

The agency has seized luxury cars and cash from Singh's residence, with immovable assets in his wife's name now attached. The case originated from a CBI FIR, unfolding a web of corruption and misappropriation of public funds allocated for health development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025