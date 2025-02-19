Corruption Unveiled: Arrest in Jharkhand NRHM Fund Scandal
Pramod Kumar Singh was arrested in Jharkhand over alleged NRHM fund misuse. Singh, a block account manager, allegedly misappropriated Rs 9.39 crore with a late medical officer. The Enforcement Directorate seized luxury vehicles, cash, and properties linked to him, claiming assets were acquired using diverted funds.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move by the authorities, Pramod Kumar Singh was taken into custody in Jharkhand as part of a probe into irregularities in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds.
The Enforcement Directorate revealed that Singh, who worked as a block account manager at a Primary Health Centre in Dhanbad, was involved in unethically diverting Rs 9.39 crore. This amount was illegally moved from official accounts to his personal accounts and those of his family and associates.
The agency has seized luxury cars and cash from Singh's residence, with immovable assets in his wife's name now attached. The case originated from a CBI FIR, unfolding a web of corruption and misappropriation of public funds allocated for health development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pramod Kumar Singh
- NRHM
- Jharkhand
- ED
- health mission
- fund scandal
- CBI
- FIR
- money laundering
- corruption
ALSO READ
Controversial Appointment: Anurag Gupta Takes Helm as Jharkhand DGP Amid BJP's CBI Probe Demand
CBI Court Denies Discharge to Former CBFC CEO in Corruption Scandal
CBI Uncovers Tax Data Leak Scandal
Widow Seeks CBI Probe into Magistrate's Death Amid Alleged Political Bias
CBI Cracks Down: Arrest in High-Profile Darjeeling Murder Case