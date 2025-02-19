Corruption Unveiled: Arrest in Jharkhand NRHM Fund Scandal

In a significant move by the authorities, Pramod Kumar Singh was taken into custody in Jharkhand as part of a probe into irregularities in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed that Singh, who worked as a block account manager at a Primary Health Centre in Dhanbad, was involved in unethically diverting Rs 9.39 crore. This amount was illegally moved from official accounts to his personal accounts and those of his family and associates.

The agency has seized luxury cars and cash from Singh's residence, with immovable assets in his wife's name now attached. The case originated from a CBI FIR, unfolding a web of corruption and misappropriation of public funds allocated for health development.

