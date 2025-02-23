Pope Francis Sparks Global Concern Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, 88, remains in a precarious state as he battles double pneumonia, after being admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in mid-February due to breathing difficulties. Despite the severity of his condition, marked by a prolonged respiratory crisis and the need for blood transfusions, he is resting and alert.

The Vatican announced on Sunday that the Pope had a 'tranquil' night and is currently receiving oxygen through a nasal tube. An official noted that Francis is awake and managing without supportive breathing aids, while a further update on his health is anticipated after clinical exams later in the day.

Amid his hospital stay, Pope Francis conveyed his determination to continue treatment and expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received. Faithful around the Vatican and at St. Peter's Basilica are being urged to intensify their prayers, as the risk persists that the infection could escalate to sepsis.

(With inputs from agencies.)