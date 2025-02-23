Left Menu

Pope Francis Sparks Global Concern Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, aged 88, is in critical condition due to double pneumonia. He experienced a respiratory crisis and required blood transfusions. Currently hospitalized in Rome, the Pope is alert and breathing on his own with supplemental oxygen. The Vatican calls for prayers while monitoring his complex infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:54 IST
Pope Francis Sparks Global Concern Amid Double Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, 88, remains in a precarious state as he battles double pneumonia, after being admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in mid-February due to breathing difficulties. Despite the severity of his condition, marked by a prolonged respiratory crisis and the need for blood transfusions, he is resting and alert.

The Vatican announced on Sunday that the Pope had a 'tranquil' night and is currently receiving oxygen through a nasal tube. An official noted that Francis is awake and managing without supportive breathing aids, while a further update on his health is anticipated after clinical exams later in the day.

Amid his hospital stay, Pope Francis conveyed his determination to continue treatment and expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received. Faithful around the Vatican and at St. Peter's Basilica are being urged to intensify their prayers, as the risk persists that the infection could escalate to sepsis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025