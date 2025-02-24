Left Menu

Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Prayers for Recovery

Pope Francis, age 88, is critically ill with double pneumonia and slight kidney insufficiency, requiring blood transfusions. His condition is closely monitored at Gemelli hospital. Pilgrims gather at the Vatican expressing concern, praying for his recovery. The prognosis remains guarded as he receives treatment and support from the global community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:44 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is currently battling double pneumonia, with a slight insufficiency in kidney function noted by the Vatican on Sunday. The 88-year-old pontiff remains in a critical state, needing blood transfusions after facing a severe respiratory crisis earlier this week.

His illness, deemed complex due to multiple microorganisms, has worried followers worldwide who gather to pray. Outside Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis was admitted on February 14, well-wishers have left flowers and notes, alongside prayers for his swift recovery.

Despite his age and frailty heightening his vulnerability, Pope Francis is reported to be alert and receiving high-flow oxygen therapy. Doctors caution that while there is no further respiratory crisis, the risk of infection spreading remains, urging continued prayers and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

