Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Prayers for Recovery

Pope Francis is currently battling double pneumonia, with a slight insufficiency in kidney function noted by the Vatican on Sunday. The 88-year-old pontiff remains in a critical state, needing blood transfusions after facing a severe respiratory crisis earlier this week.

His illness, deemed complex due to multiple microorganisms, has worried followers worldwide who gather to pray. Outside Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis was admitted on February 14, well-wishers have left flowers and notes, alongside prayers for his swift recovery.

Despite his age and frailty heightening his vulnerability, Pope Francis is reported to be alert and receiving high-flow oxygen therapy. Doctors caution that while there is no further respiratory crisis, the risk of infection spreading remains, urging continued prayers and support.

