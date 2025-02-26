Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: A Health Update

Pope Francis is in critical yet stable condition as he battles double pneumonia. The Vatican has confirmed that despite his health challenges, the pontiff continues his work from the hospital.

According to a statement, the 88-year-old pope underwent a follow-up CAT scan on Tuesday evening to assess his lung infection. However, details of the scan's outcome remain undisclosed as results were not yet available.

Doctors described the prognosis as guarded, with Francis maintaining stable blood parameters. He resumed work activities in the morning after receiving the Eucharist, the Vatican reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)