Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: A Health Update

Pope Francis remains in critical but stable condition as he battles double pneumonia from a hospital. Despite his ailment, the 88-year-old continues working, with his blood parameters stable. He underwent a follow-up CAT scan on Tuesday to assess his lung condition. The Vatican provides limited details about results.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is in critical yet stable condition as he battles double pneumonia. The Vatican has confirmed that despite his health challenges, the pontiff continues his work from the hospital.

According to a statement, the 88-year-old pope underwent a follow-up CAT scan on Tuesday evening to assess his lung infection. However, details of the scan's outcome remain undisclosed as results were not yet available.

Doctors described the prognosis as guarded, with Francis maintaining stable blood parameters. He resumed work activities in the morning after receiving the Eucharist, the Vatican reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

