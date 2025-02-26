Measles Outbreak in Texas Claims First U.S. Victim in a Decade

A tragic milestone has been reached as health officials announced the first U.S. measles death in a decade, involving a school-aged child from West Texas. This comes amid a growing outbreak that has expanded to over 130 cases across Texas and eastern New Mexico. The child was unvaccinated, and died at a facility in Lubbock, Texas, authorities reported.

At least 124 individuals, primarily children, have contracted measles in the West Texas region since early February, according to Texas health officials. The outbreak, initially concentrated in a tight-knit Mennonite community in Gaines County, has now spread to approximately 10 counties near the Texas-New Mexico state line. These communities are significantly under-vaccinated, posing higher risks for infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that measles is an exceedingly contagious disease, and the U.S. sees a death rate of 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 reported cases. The last U.S. death occurred in 2015. Health experts blame the outbreak on increasing vaccine hesitancy, spurred by aggressive anti-vaccination movements.

