U.S. Allocates $1 Billion to Battle Bird Flu and Stabilize Egg Prices

The U.S. government announced an investment of up to $1 billion to combat the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has caused significant damage to the poultry industry, as well as driven up egg prices. The outbreak has led to the deaths of 166 million chickens since 2022, according to USDA figures.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed plans to use $500 million for free biosecurity audits on farms and $400 million to support farmers who are forced to cull infected chickens. The initiative aims to curb the spread of the virus, which has affected nearly 1,000 dairy herds and led to 70 human cases, including one fatality.

The USDA is also looking into vaccinating chickens, although concerns over trade implications have delayed authorization. In the interim, the administration plans to boost domestic egg supply by increasing imports, with Turkey committed to sending 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. Egg prices, which have doubled over the past year, are prompting panic buying among consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)