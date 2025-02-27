U.S. Allocates $1 Billion to Battle Bird Flu and Stabilize Egg Prices
The U.S. is dedicating up to $1 billion to tackle a bird flu outbreak that has devastated poultry, killed 166 million chickens, and impacted egg prices. Efforts include biosecurity audits, compensation for destroyed livestock, and an increase in egg imports. The USDA is exploring vaccines, but industry remains divided.
The U.S. government announced an investment of up to $1 billion to combat the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has caused significant damage to the poultry industry, as well as driven up egg prices. The outbreak has led to the deaths of 166 million chickens since 2022, according to USDA figures.
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed plans to use $500 million for free biosecurity audits on farms and $400 million to support farmers who are forced to cull infected chickens. The initiative aims to curb the spread of the virus, which has affected nearly 1,000 dairy herds and led to 70 human cases, including one fatality.
The USDA is also looking into vaccinating chickens, although concerns over trade implications have delayed authorization. In the interim, the administration plans to boost domestic egg supply by increasing imports, with Turkey committed to sending 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. Egg prices, which have doubled over the past year, are prompting panic buying among consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Siege: Unraveling State Capture in the US Government
Elon Musk's Bold Move to Protect OpenAI's Non-Profit Integrity
Elon Musk Unveils Grok 3: A New Era in AI Technology
Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid for OpenAI Sparks Accusations and Controversy
Elon Musk's Grok 3 Set to Revolutionize AI Chatbots