Left Menu

U.S. Allocates $1 Billion to Battle Bird Flu and Stabilize Egg Prices

The U.S. is dedicating up to $1 billion to tackle a bird flu outbreak that has devastated poultry, killed 166 million chickens, and impacted egg prices. Efforts include biosecurity audits, compensation for destroyed livestock, and an increase in egg imports. The USDA is exploring vaccines, but industry remains divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:20 IST
U.S. Allocates $1 Billion to Battle Bird Flu and Stabilize Egg Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government announced an investment of up to $1 billion to combat the ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has caused significant damage to the poultry industry, as well as driven up egg prices. The outbreak has led to the deaths of 166 million chickens since 2022, according to USDA figures.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed plans to use $500 million for free biosecurity audits on farms and $400 million to support farmers who are forced to cull infected chickens. The initiative aims to curb the spread of the virus, which has affected nearly 1,000 dairy herds and led to 70 human cases, including one fatality.

The USDA is also looking into vaccinating chickens, although concerns over trade implications have delayed authorization. In the interim, the administration plans to boost domestic egg supply by increasing imports, with Turkey committed to sending 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. Egg prices, which have doubled over the past year, are prompting panic buying among consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025