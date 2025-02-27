Pope Francis on the Mend: Hopes for Recovery Rise
Pope Francis is recovering from double pneumonia but requires additional clinical stability before a full prognosis is made. The 88-year-old has improved enough to alternate between high-flow oxygen and a mask. He remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.
Pope Francis is reportedly making strides in his recovery from a case of double pneumonia, according to the Vatican's communication on Thursday. However, medical experts emphasize the need for further 'clinical stability' before adjusting their cautious prognosis.
The 88-year-old pontiff has shown progress, evidenced by his ability to alternate between using high-flow oxygen via a nasal tube and a mask, signaling an improvement in his respiratory function, the Vatican noted in an update.
This marks the second consecutive day without any indication that Pope Francis is in critical condition. Yet, the complexity of his lung infection necessitates additional days of stability before declaring him out of immediate danger. He continues to receive care at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he has been since February 14.
