Uncovering the Hidden Epidemic: Eating Disorders Beyond Adolescence

Eating disorders impact over 1.1 million Australians, with binge eating, bulimia, and anorexia being prevalent. While often associated with teenage girls, significant numbers of women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are affected, highlighting the need for awareness beyond adolescence.

Three critical phases – puberty, pregnancy, and perimenopause – mark heightened risks due to hormonal changes that can trigger body image concerns. These periods involve significant identity and self-perception changes, further amplifying the stress and risk associated with these disorders.

Despite the statistics, current research and policy focus predominantly on adolescents, leaving older adults underserved. Increased awareness among health professionals and the general public is crucial to support women across all age groups facing these challenges.

