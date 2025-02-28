India's Health Insurance Boom: Turtlemint Leads the Charge

The health insurance industry in India is undergoing remarkable expansion, propelled by escalating healthcare expenses and heightened consumer awareness following the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by a 14% annual medical inflation rate, the market is anticipated to reach INR 2.0 trillion (USD 23.8 billion) by 2028, as reported by GlobalData.

Turtlemint, a key player in this sector, has witnessed a significant increase in the total sum assured for health insurance policies, indicative of changing consumer behavior. More individuals are opting for higher coverage amounts to shield themselves against rising healthcare costs. In smaller cities, where awareness is growing, premiums per policy have surged by over 73% since 2020.

Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-founder & CEO of Turtlemint, emphasizes the growing consumer focus on financial preparedness for medical expenses. The company leverages technology to simplify the insurance process, ensuring accessibility and personalized offerings, with an app that provides users seamless claims support and easy policy understanding.

