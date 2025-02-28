Private Hospitals Surge Ahead with Historic Rs 11,500 Crore Investment

In a groundbreaking move, Indian private hospital chains are gearing up for a substantial Rs 11,500 crore investment to add 4,000 beds by the next fiscal year. This development is in response to an uptick in demand for quality healthcare services and signifies a major growth trajectory for the sector.

An analysis by Crisil Ratings of 91 private hospitals, which amassed around Rs 64,000 crore in revenue last fiscal, indicates this expansion plan. With 6,000 beds already added this fiscal, the total planned bed addition reflects what was achieved between fiscals 2020 to 2024.

Fueled by healthy returns and significant private equity investment, notably Rs 55,000-60,000 crore since fiscal 2022, this expansion is set to transform healthcare infrastructure. Half of the new beds will arise from greenfield projects, 40% from brownfield development, and the remainder from acquisitions of smaller facilities, according to Crisil Ratings.

