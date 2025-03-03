Superstition and Pain: The Branding of Innocence
In Odisha's Nabarangpur district, a one-month-old baby was branded with a hot iron rod around 40 times based on a superstitious belief to cure a disease. The infant, admitted to a Umerkote hospital, is stable. Authorities are urging for enhanced awareness against such harmful practices in remote areas.
In a harrowing incident reflecting the grip of superstition in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, a one-month-old baby boy was subjected to branding with a hot iron rod nearly 40 times, under the false belief that it would cure him of an ailment, officials reported Monday.
The infant, hailing from Phundelpada village in the Chandahandi block, was treated at the Umerkote Sub-Divisional Hospital after the dangerous practice left him with severe burns. Thankfully, his condition is now stable, stated Dr. Santosh Kumar Panda, Nabarangpur's Chief District Medical Officer.
The health department is now focusing efforts on raising awareness in Chandahandi block to prevent such occurrences, urging families to seek proper medical care rather than resorting to harmful and superstitious methods.
