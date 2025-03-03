Tragic Loss: Famed Urologist George P Abraham Found Dead

Renowned urologist Dr. George P Abraham was discovered deceased at his Nedumbassery farmhouse at the age of 75, according to local police reports on Monday. The body of the esteemed surgeon, noted for his expertise in managing intricate urological disorders, was found hanging under unclear circumstances on Sunday night.

Dr. Abraham had been a significant figure at a leading hospital in Kochi, personally conducting more than 3,600 kidney transplant surgeries, hospital officials said. Investigators unearthed a note at the site revealing that poor health had impeded his professional focus.

Following an autopsy at Ernakulam's General Hospital, Dr. Abraham's body was transported to his home's city residence. Colleagues and patients assembled at the hospital to bid farewell. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at a local church cemetery. An official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

