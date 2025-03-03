Left Menu

Unlocking Hidden Consciousness: The Role of Sleep Spindles in Comatose Patients

Research from Columbia University suggests that brain waves indicating normal sleep patterns can identify unresponsive brain-injury patients with hidden consciousness likely to recover. Sleep spindles could signal recovery potential, aiding predictions for long-term outcomes. Findings may prompt changes in ICU environments to enhance recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:25 IST
Unlocking Hidden Consciousness: The Role of Sleep Spindles in Comatose Patients
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Recent studies reveal up to 25% of unresponsive brain-injury patients may exhibit concealed consciousness. Columbia University research highlights that brain waves during sleep can help pinpoint patients with a strong chance of long-term recovery.

Led by Jan Claassen, the study underscores the significance of sleep spindles, specific brain wave patterns, as indicators of potential consciousness restoration. These discoveries suggest that enhancing patients' sleep environments in ICUs may improve recovery rates.

Although not conclusive for inducing better outcomes, the findings provide new avenues for neurocritical care by enabling targeted diagnostic efforts. The techniques, still under development, hold promise for clinical application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025