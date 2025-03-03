Tragic Love: Woman's Attachment to Pet Cat Ends in Heartbreaking Loss
A woman in Amroha, devastated by her pet cat's death, refused to part with its body, hoping for its revival. Her deep attachment led to her tragic suicide. Neighbors and psychologists cite past trauma and potential mental illness as factors in her decision, marking a somber reflection on isolation and loss.
A 36-year-old woman in Amroha district took her own life following the death of her beloved cat, choosing not to bury the animal in hopes of its revival, her family revealed on Monday. The grieving family has since decided against keeping any cats as pets.
Pooja's mother, Gajra Devi, shared details about the tragic event, stating that Titu, the cat, showed signs of illness one evening before dying within an hour. Pooja, who had adopted the cat two years ago, was deeply affected by the loss, treating Titu as her own child.
Police noted that Pooja had a history of mental health issues and had sought treatment. Experts suggest that her isolation and emotional dependency on the cat contributed to her tragic decision. Ultimately, the cat was buried posthumously in police presence.
