Empowering Healthcare: Strengthening Officer Capacities for Grassroots Impact

The Union Health Minister, J P Nadda, has called for enhanced capacity building of medical officers to ensure effective implementation of healthcare schemes at the grassroots level. Addressing the Mission Steering Group of the National Health Mission, Nadda praised the accomplishments of the NHM and emphasized the critical role of chief medical officers in executing these initiatives.

Highlighting administrative challenges, Nadda urged for intensified training and capacity-building exercises for officers, aiming to fully utilize their capabilities in advancing healthcare schemes. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of ASHA workers and advocated for their increased empowerment through revised incentives and benefits.

Nadda further stressed the importance of maintaining quality in health infrastructure developments, including the innovative BHISHM Cubes. During the meeting, notable achievements and future targets of the NHM and PM-ABHIM were shared, showcasing India's progress in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and expanding health resources.

