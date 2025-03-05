Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Hospital in Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on March 7 to inaugurate a new hospital at Nelamangala, established by Vishwateertha Mahaswami. BJP state president B Y Vijayendra confirmed that Shah's visit is not for any political event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on March 7 for the inauguration of a hospital spearheaded by Vishwateertha Mahaswami, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra announced on Wednesday.
Vijayendra stated that Shah will travel to the city from Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the visit is strictly for the hospital inauguration and not tied to any political activities.
The hospital, located in Nelamangala, marks a significant addition to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, reflecting a focus on public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Bank Flags Rs 18.87 Crore UPI Transaction Reversals
AIADMK Stages Protest Against Sexual Harassment in Tamil Nadu Schools
Karnataka's Political Climate: Congress Leadership Monitors CM Speculations
Tamil Nadu Assembly Gears Up for 2025-26 Budget Session
Karnataka Politics: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Discusses E-Khata and Power-Sharing Dynamics