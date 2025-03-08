Left Menu

HIV Infections Surface Amid Mau Jail Health Check

Five inmates in Mau district jail tested positive for HIV during a recent health check-up, bringing the total number of infected prisoners to 14. The discovery raised concerns about tattoo procedures potentially using infected needles. Officials are continuing tests and providing special care for affected inmates.

Updated: 08-03-2025 15:16 IST
  India
  • India

Five inmates in the Mau district jail tested positive for HIV during a standard health check-up, according to prison authorities who shared the findings on Saturday. All cases were flagged within the past week, as confirmed by Jailor Rajesh Kumar to PTI Bhasha.

This recent detection adds to the existing nine inmates already known to be HIV positive in the same facility. The prison administration is diligently continuing testing to ensure no other prisoners are affected.

In an attempt to understand the cause of these cases, District Jail Pharmacist Ajay Kumar Srivastava highlighted that several of the infected individuals had recently been tattooed at Ballia's Dadri fair. The use of potentially contaminated needles is suspected as a mode of transmission.

