Revolutionizing Women's Health: Surge in Gynaecology Consultations

A survey by Practo reveals gynaecology as the top medical consultation among Indian women, especially aged 25-34. This shift shows increased focus on reproductive health, surpassing general physician visits. The results highlight changing health priorities among women, along with growing attention on mental wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:10 IST
A recent survey by Practo, an online health services platform, has highlighted a significant change in medical consultations among women in India. Gynaecology has emerged as the most consulted speciality, overtaking general physicians, with those aged between 25 and 34 years fueling this trend.

The survey, released on International Women's Day, reported that gynaecology consultations made up 19 percent of the total sought by women on the app. This marks a considerable shift from a 2018 survey where 24 percent of women never consulted specialists in obstetrics or gynaecology.

The data further underscores a growing emphasis on reproductive and hormonal wellness, pointing to an upsurge in consultations for issues like infertility and PCOS/PCOD. Mental well-being has also become a significant area of concern, alongside dermatological and other health issues.

