Revolutionizing Women's Health: Surge in Gynaecology Consultations

A recent survey by Practo, an online health services platform, has highlighted a significant change in medical consultations among women in India. Gynaecology has emerged as the most consulted speciality, overtaking general physicians, with those aged between 25 and 34 years fueling this trend.

The survey, released on International Women's Day, reported that gynaecology consultations made up 19 percent of the total sought by women on the app. This marks a considerable shift from a 2018 survey where 24 percent of women never consulted specialists in obstetrics or gynaecology.

The data further underscores a growing emphasis on reproductive and hormonal wellness, pointing to an upsurge in consultations for issues like infertility and PCOS/PCOD. Mental well-being has also become a significant area of concern, alongside dermatological and other health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)