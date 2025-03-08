Left Menu

Revolutionizing TB Detection: The Impact of AI-Enabled Handheld X-Ray Machines

AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are transforming the early detection of Tuberculosis in India, enabling diagnosis of 6.8 lakh patients in a year. These devices support mass screenings, especially in remote areas, and are crucial in the ongoing campaign to eliminate TB, targeting vulnerable populations.

Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:00 IST
AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are revolutionizing the fight against Tuberculosis in India by facilitating early detection and diagnosis. This technology has helped identify 6.8 lakh patients in a single year, marking a significant achievement in the country's healthcare efforts, experts report.

Under a nationwide campaign focused on eliminating TB, these machines are used for intensive screening of vulnerable populations. The devices play a pivotal role in rural and remote areas, increasing access to healthcare and supporting both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals among high-risk groups.

The adoption of these portable machines is part of India's proactive approach to TB control, aligning with strategies like contact tracing to minimize the spread of TB. Health officials emphasize the importance of early testing and treatment to prevent the escalation of this infectious disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

