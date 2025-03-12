Left Menu

Affordable Generic Empagliflozin Launched in India by Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories launched a generic version of empagliflozin, targeting type-2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure, priced 80% below market rates. The SGLT-2 inhibitor aims to improve accessibility and health outcomes through Alkem's extensive distribution network.

Alkem Laboratories, a key player in the pharmaceutical sector, has announced the launch of a generic medication aimed at treating type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, and chronic heart failure. This move sees Alkem introducing empagliflozin and its combinations in the Indian market under the brand name Empanorm, at prices significantly lower by 80% compared to innovator medications.

Empagliflozin, a well-regarded SGLT-2 inhibitor, has been globally recognized for its role in transforming diabetes care and offering substantial benefits for patients managing chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular health. Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta highlighted the company's commitment to leveraging its widespread distribution network to ensure this therapy is widely accessible, thereby improving health outcomes across India.

Despite the market launch, shares of Alkem Laboratories experienced a slight dip, trading at 1.32% lower to Rs 4,712.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

