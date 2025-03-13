Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fitness: Introducing India's Cardio-Boosting Whey Protein

GNC India releases the first whey protein in India with cardio-protective properties, combining performance benefits with heart health. Developed in collaboration with Dr. Jaspreet Singh Randhawa, the supplement targets fitness enthusiasts at all levels, featuring L-arginine and L-citrulline for enhanced muscle and cardiovascular performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - GNC India has unveiled GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey + Nitro Surge, a pioneering protein supplement with cardio-protective attributes designed for the Indian market. This innovative product, developed with Dr. Jaspreet Singh Randhawa, fuses performance-enhancing ingredients with cardiovascular health benefits, signaling a new era in fitness supplementation in India.

Ashutosh Taparia of Guardian Healthcare, the master franchisee of GNC in India, highlights the increasing demand for supplements that blend fitness and wellness due to the rise in lifestyle conditions. The product features L-arginine silicate and L-citrulline, ingredients known for promoting vasodilation and cardiovascular endurance, catering to both novice and seasoned athletes.

GNC India emphasizes its commitment to innovation, with CEO Balaji Uppala affirming the product's role in empowering fitness enthusiasts to achieve their goals while maintaining heart health. Available in various sizes and through multiple sales channels, this supplement reflects GNC's dedication to high-quality, science-backed fitness solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

