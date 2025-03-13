Left Menu

Measles Resurgence in Europe: A Post-Pandemic Wake-up Call

Measles cases in the European region surged to a 25-year high in 2024, as WHO and UNICEF urge increased vaccination. Children under five are heavily affected, with notable outbreaks in countries like Romania and Kazakhstan, and also in the U.S. following the pandemic-imposed decline in immunization rates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Measles cases in the European region surged to levels not seen in over 25 years, raising alarms among health authorities. The World Health Organisation and UNICEF have called for urgent action to enhance vaccination efforts, which saw a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 40% of the 127,350 reported cases affected children under five, primarily across Europe and Central Asia. "Measles is back, and it's a wake-up call," stated Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe. Previously high immunization rates have not rebounded post-pandemic, contributing to a rise in cases.

The situation is mirrored in the United States, with Texas and New Mexico reporting significant outbreaks. Romania, with 30,692 cases, and Kazakhstan, with 28,147, reported the highest numbers in Europe in 2024. Less than 80% of children in several Balkan countries received the measles vaccine, far below the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks.

