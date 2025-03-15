Left Menu

JP Nadda Inaugurates 'OPD on Wheels' on OP Babbar's 90th Birthday

BJP chief JP Nadda launched a mobile OPD facility on the 90th birth anniversary of party veteran OP Babbar. In a ceremony attended by prominent BJP leaders, Nadda highlighted Babbar's dedication to expanding the party and praised the OPD initiative for benefiting sanitation workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated a mobile OPD service on Saturday, commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of BJP veteran OP Babbar.

During the event attended by several party figures, Nadda lauded Babbar's lifelong dedication to the party and community values.

The OPD on Wheels, dedicated for the healthcare of sanitation workers, reflects Babbar's commitment to societal well-being, an initiative carried out by his family as a tribute to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

