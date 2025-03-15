JP Nadda Inaugurates 'OPD on Wheels' on OP Babbar's 90th Birthday

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated a mobile OPD service on Saturday, commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of BJP veteran OP Babbar.

During the event attended by several party figures, Nadda lauded Babbar's lifelong dedication to the party and community values.

The OPD on Wheels, dedicated for the healthcare of sanitation workers, reflects Babbar's commitment to societal well-being, an initiative carried out by his family as a tribute to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)