Left Menu

Jammu's TB Battle: Strategies and Successes in Focus

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo highlights the high incidence of tuberculosis in Jammu, urging for strategies to combat the issue. A review of the 'TB Mukt' campaign reports significant testing and diagnosis achievements. Future plans include enhanced equipment and increased public awareness to tackle TB effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:03 IST
Jammu's TB Battle: Strategies and Successes in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the alarming rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Jammu, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has described the situation as a 'real cause of concern' and emphasized the need for a strategic approach to address it effectively.

The 'TB Mukt' campaign has seen notable progress, with 4,817 screening camps recently conducted. This initiative has tested 604,701 vulnerable individuals and referred 306,364 for further X-ray screening, resulting in the diagnosis of 270 new TB cases thanks to over 29,000 NAAT tests.

The chief secretary urged for increased public awareness and called for additional resources and manpower, focusing on high-burden districts. Enhanced diagnostic facilities and plans for acquiring handheld X-ray machines aim to strengthen TB detection, aligning with efforts to declare more panchayats TB-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025