Jammu's TB Battle: Strategies and Successes in Focus

In response to the alarming rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Jammu, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has described the situation as a 'real cause of concern' and emphasized the need for a strategic approach to address it effectively.

The 'TB Mukt' campaign has seen notable progress, with 4,817 screening camps recently conducted. This initiative has tested 604,701 vulnerable individuals and referred 306,364 for further X-ray screening, resulting in the diagnosis of 270 new TB cases thanks to over 29,000 NAAT tests.

The chief secretary urged for increased public awareness and called for additional resources and manpower, focusing on high-burden districts. Enhanced diagnostic facilities and plans for acquiring handheld X-ray machines aim to strengthen TB detection, aligning with efforts to declare more panchayats TB-free.

