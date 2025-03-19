Left Menu

Uncovering Hidden Triggers: New Insights into Stomach Cancer Mutations

Researchers have discovered potential new causes of stomach cancer by examining somatic mutations in gastric tissues. They found a rare chromosome anomaly possibly linked to an unknown mutagen, offering clues to early cancer development and the protective nature of the gastric lining against acid exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:44 IST
Uncovering Hidden Triggers: New Insights into Stomach Cancer Mutations
Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scientists have delved into somatic mutations in stomach tissue to identify mechanisms that could trigger cancer. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the University of Hong Kong sequenced the genomes of normal stomach samples to uncover potential causes of gastric cancer.

The study revealed that despite the stomach's acidic environment, the gastric lining resists toxicity, although 10% of it shows 'driver' mutations in cancer-related genes by age 60. Researchers discovered some individuals had three copies of certain chromosomes, suggesting exposure to an unknown mutagen.

This research provides insights into the fundamental processes of mutation, contributing to stomach cancer, the fifth most common cancer worldwide. Findings underscore links between factors like smoking, obesity, Helicobacter pylori infection, and gastric cancer risk, enhancing our understanding of somatic mutations in normal tissues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025