Controversy Surrounds CDC Director Nomination

The White House is considering Michael Burgess, a retired Texas physician and former Republican representative, for CDC director after withdrawing Dave Weldon's nomination. Burgess, known for supporting vaccines, could play a vital role in managing health threats like the bird flu and measles outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:24 IST
The White House is deliberating on nominating Michael Burgess, a retired physician and Texas Republican, to lead the CDC after withdrawing vaccine critic Dave Weldon's nomination, according to sources.

Burgess, who retired from Congress, emphasized the effectiveness of vaccines and advocated against vaccine hesitancy, making him a potent candidate as the CDC faces challenges like the Texas measles outbreak and the spread of bird flu.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., notorious for his vaccine skepticism, would oversee Burgess. Meanwhile, the CDC's interim director, Susan Monarez, continues her duties following Weldon's abrupt candidacy withdrawal last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

