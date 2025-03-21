Self-Surgery in Vrindavan: Man's Unusual Path to Recovery
Raja Babu, from Vrindavan, attempted self-surgery to remedy persistent stomach pain, using techniques learned from YouTube. After his condition worsened, he was admitted to the Vrindavan Joint District Hospital. Despite being referred to Agra for further care, he chose to recover at home, where his condition now improves.
In an astonishing case of do-it-yourself surgery, 32-year-old Raja Babu from Vrindavan sought relief from chronic stomach pain by operating on himself using YouTube tutorials. He performed the surgery with market-bought medical tools, but his condition subsequently deteriorated, necessitating hospital admission.
Rushed to the Vrindavan Joint District Hospital by his nephew Rahul, Raja Babu received initial treatment and was referred to SN Medical College in Agra for further care. However, he opted to return home instead of proceeding to Agra, according to his nephew.
Medical officials confirm that Raja Babu only severed the superficial layer of his abdomen, ensuring no internal organs were harmed. Undergoing home care, he is reportedly recovering well after his self-inflicted wounds healed with proper dressing, much to the relief of his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
