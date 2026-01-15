Left Menu

Nurses Strike: Unyielding Hopes Against Hospital Giants

New York nurses continue their strike for a third day, demanding better healthcare, safe staffing, and improved security. Hospitals describe union demands as excessive and continue negotiations independently. Temporary nurses fill in gaps, affecting certain hospitals, while city-run facilities remain unaffected. The essential services endure despite the ongoing dispute.

New York nurses are standing firm on their third day of strike action, challenging three major hospital systems: Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian, over demands that include improved healthcare, staffing levels, and security measures.

Picketing continues at a Bronx hospital where nursing leaders have criticized hospital administrators for misrepresenting their contract demands. Approximately 15,000 unionized nurses walked out on Monday, with the strike areas seeing temporary replacements filling in the staffing voids.

With negotiations at a standstill since Sunday, the healthcare sector remains highly strained, although no significant disruptions to patient care have been reported as hospitals work to maintain services.

