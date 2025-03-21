Smile Smart: Ayush Institutes Spread Awareness on Oral Hygiene

On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, celebrated every year on March 20th, various organizations and research institutes under the Ministry of Ayush came together to spearhead a nationwide oral health awareness campaign. The initiative aimed to shed light on the significance of oral hygiene as a vital component of overall well-being, while emphasizing the time-tested preventive practices rooted in traditional Indian medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and Unani.

Recognizing the global health challenge posed by oral diseases, the campaign focused on public education, community participation, and preventive healthcare. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, oral diseases affect more than 3.58 billion people worldwide, with dental caries of permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition. Poor oral hygiene not only leads to gum diseases and tooth loss but is also associated with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even respiratory illnesses.

In response to this widespread issue, Ayush institutes organized interactive workshops, oral hygiene demonstrations, community lectures, and free dental check-ups across the country. These programs not only promoted awareness but also reintroduced Ayurvedic and traditional practices as simple, effective tools for maintaining oral health.

Key Highlights of Initiatives Across Ayush Institutes:

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi

At AIIA, a lecture led by Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala, Head of the Shalakya Tantra Department, offered valuable insights into the role of diet in oral health. She discussed the detrimental impact of sugary foods, soda drinks, sticky snacks, and ice cream on dental health and emphasized adopting mindful eating habits. The session also included practical tips like using a soft-bristled toothbrush, replacing it every three months, and maintaining consistent oral hygiene routines.

In addition, a dedicated session on the importance of oral health and its relationship with systemic wellness was conducted for students, staff, and the public.

Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), New Delhi

CCRYN organized a comprehensive outreach program at the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN), Jhajjar, targeting school children from Government Higher Secondary School Munda Khera, Government High School Devarkhana, and Mata Nand Kaur Higher Secondary School Dhansa. The program included oral health check-ups, educational sessions, and distribution of hygiene kits. Dental experts from Subharti Dental College also actively participated, providing on-ground support and expert consultation.

National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD), Hyderabad

NRIUMSD conducted multiple awareness programs for school students, patients, and the general public. Oral hygiene educational materials were distributed, highlighting the principles of Unani medicine in preventing dental problems and promoting holistic wellness.

Clinical Research Unit (Unani), Bengaluru

A well-attended session on the "Importance of Oral Hygiene" was delivered by Dr. Fakeha Firdous, Research Associate, under the guidance of Dr. Arisha Shahid, Research Officer In Charge. The program, hosted at Government Urdu School, Bengaluru, focused on brushing techniques, flossing, rinsing, and the long-term effects of poor dental care. IEC (Information, Education, Communication) materials by CCRUM were also handed out to students, teachers, and school staff to encourage good oral practices.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Patiala

Dr. Rinku Tomar (RO - Ayurveda) led an awareness lecture at the OPD, discussing oral health from an Ayurvedic perspective. Meanwhile, Dr. Shamini (SRF - WCH-SCSP) engaged with community members in Manakpur (Mohali), raising awareness about traditional oral hygiene methods like Danta Dhavana (herbal brushing) and Gandoosha (oil pulling).

National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune

In Pune, Dr. Rhutika Mahajan, Assistant Professor, delivered an engaging lecture titled "Oral Hygiene from a Naturopathy & Yogic Perspective". She elaborated on the role of yogic cleansing techniques (Kriyas) and natural remedies in maintaining oral health. The session promoted lifestyle modifications, dietary awareness, and stress reduction techniques that contribute to long-term dental wellness.

Traditional Practices in Ayurveda for Oral Hygiene (Dinacharya):

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, considers oral care an integral part of Dinacharya (daily regimen). Several traditional methods continue to hold relevance today for their efficacy in maintaining oral and systemic health:

Danta Dhavana (Tooth Brushing): Cleaning the teeth using herbal twigs or medicated powders to remove plaque and bacteria.

Jihwa Nirlekhana (Tongue Cleaning): Scraping the tongue daily to remove toxins and improve digestion and oral freshness.

Kavala (Gargling): Swishing medicated liquids to detoxify and strengthen the oral cavity.

Gandoosha (Oil Pulling): Holding warm oil (like sesame or coconut) in the mouth for several minutes to draw out impurities and enhance oral health.

The Way Forward

The Ayush-led World Oral Health Day initiatives highlighted the synergy between traditional wisdom and modern dental practices. By combining preventive care, public education, and community outreach, these programs contributed significantly to raising awareness of oral health’s critical role in overall well-being.

As oral diseases continue to pose a global challenge, integrating traditional practices with modern preventive strategies presents a sustainable path forward. The Ministry of Ayush continues to champion this approach, reinforcing that oral health is not just about teeth—it’s about total health.