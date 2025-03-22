Jharkhand's Visionary Triumph: JHOS Named Best in India

In a remarkable achievement, the Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society (JHOS) has been honored as the 'best eye society in the country' for its significant contributions to scientific, educational, and public health arenas.

This esteemed award will be presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress in New Delhi, recognizing JHOS's efforts in promoting ophthalmology across India.

Dr. Bharti Kashyap, a key figure in JHOS, highlighted their commitment to advancement through vast campaigns that increase awareness on eye health challenges like glaucoma and cataracts in remote and conflict-ridden regions of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)