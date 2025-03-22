Revolutionizing Cancer Care: Kerala's Bold Step Towards TNBC Vaccine
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the development of a triple-negative breast cancer vaccine. Twenty-four hospitals are set for cancer treatment in the state. The CT simulator scanner at Nalloornad Cancer Centre was inaugurated to enhance radiotherapy. A statewide screening identified 18 cancer cases among 76,000 women.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's plan to develop a triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) vaccine.
She revealed that 24 hospitals have been designated as cancer treatment centers. Inaugurating the CT simulator scan at Nalloornad Cancer Centre, she detailed efforts to improve patient care.
Nalloornad Cancer Care Centre currently administers 5,500 chemotherapy and 600 radiation sessions yearly. The statewide screening initiative has screened 76,000 women, detecting 18 cancer cases. Up next, men will be included in screenings under the 'Health Happiness Anti-Cancer Campaign.'
