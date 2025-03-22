Revolutionizing Cancer Care: Kerala's Bold Step Towards TNBC Vaccine

In a significant development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's plan to develop a triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) vaccine.

She revealed that 24 hospitals have been designated as cancer treatment centers. Inaugurating the CT simulator scan at Nalloornad Cancer Centre, she detailed efforts to improve patient care.

Nalloornad Cancer Care Centre currently administers 5,500 chemotherapy and 600 radiation sessions yearly. The statewide screening initiative has screened 76,000 women, detecting 18 cancer cases. Up next, men will be included in screenings under the 'Health Happiness Anti-Cancer Campaign.'

(With inputs from agencies.)