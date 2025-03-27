Crisis Looms: Funding Cuts Threaten Lives in Rohingya Camps

In the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees face mounting challenges as funding cuts from the U.S. and European countries threaten the lifeline of vital healthcare and food services. The aid reduction comes as a severe blow to over 300,000 refugees who rely on international assistance.

The humanitarian situation in camps is worsening, with concerns about rising hunger, crime, and exploitation. Refugees, already limited in job and educational opportunities, fear the potential shutdown of crucial medical facilities, exacerbating an already precarious environment.

The cuts could expand beyond Bangladesh, creating a global issue, warns the U.N. Secretary-General. The reduced funding follows a Trump administration decision and has led to drastic service reductions. Families now face dire prospects, struggling to survive on dwindling resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)