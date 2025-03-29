C-Section Mishap: Medical Negligence Sparks Controversy

In a case that has raised serious concerns over medical practices, Dr. Shikha Jain has been accused of leaving a bundle of cotton inside a patient's abdomen following a cesarean section. The case was registered after Rajni Sharma, the patient, sought help from law enforcement through a court order.

According to the complaint, Sharma experienced ongoing abdominal pain after her C-section at Sirohi Nursing Home in 2018, which was initially misdiagnosed as ulcers. Subsequent surgeries revealed the real cause: a forgotten cotton bundle, purportedly due to Dr. Jain's negligence.

Despite claims by Sharma and an ongoing investigation, Dr. Jain has refuted the allegations, suggesting they are a means of extracting money. With the case under police scrutiny, medical professionals and the community await further developments.

