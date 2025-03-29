Left Menu

C-Section Mishap: Medical Negligence Sparks Controversy

A doctor at Sirohi Nursing Home has been charged with medical negligence after allegedly leaving cotton inside a patient's abdomen post-C-section. The complaint, filed by Rajni Sharma, accuses Dr. Shikha Jain of misdiagnosis, leading to additional surgeries. Dr. Jain denies the allegations, claiming financial motives behind the complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:18 IST
C-Section Mishap: Medical Negligence Sparks Controversy
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has raised serious concerns over medical practices, Dr. Shikha Jain has been accused of leaving a bundle of cotton inside a patient's abdomen following a cesarean section. The case was registered after Rajni Sharma, the patient, sought help from law enforcement through a court order.

According to the complaint, Sharma experienced ongoing abdominal pain after her C-section at Sirohi Nursing Home in 2018, which was initially misdiagnosed as ulcers. Subsequent surgeries revealed the real cause: a forgotten cotton bundle, purportedly due to Dr. Jain's negligence.

Despite claims by Sharma and an ongoing investigation, Dr. Jain has refuted the allegations, suggesting they are a means of extracting money. With the case under police scrutiny, medical professionals and the community await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025