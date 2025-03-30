Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Health Initiatives Boost Chardham Yatra Wellness

Uttarakhand launches a health campaign, 'Aaj se thoda kam,' ahead of the Chardham Yatra to promote healthier diets by reducing salt, sugar, and fat. Initiatives like the 'RUCO' aim to recycle used oil for environmental protection, ensuring safe, nutritious food for pilgrims.

  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun, Mar 30 (Language) — The Uttarakhand government has rolled out a significant health campaign, highlighting the importance of a frugal diet as the Chardham Yatra approaches. The campaign, titled 'Aaj se thoda kam,' aims to curb excessive consumption of salt, sugar, and fat, which are linked to heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

As part of the initiative, restaurants and eateries will promote healthier meal options. The drive extends to digital platforms and visual media through banners and posters. Additionally, the 'Re-purpose Used Cooking Oil' (RUCO) initiative will collect and recycle used oil into biodiesel, soap, and other non-food items.

The Uttarakhand Health Secretary, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, emphasized the triple-pronged strategy of 'Triple E'—Educate, Enforce, Establish—to ensure food safety. This strategy focuses on educating the public and food industry players about the risks of re-used oil and enforces strict compliance with food safety standards along the Yatra route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

