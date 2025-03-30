Left Menu

Empowering Health and Legal Awareness in Morena: A Two-Day Camp

A health camp in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, organized on March 29-30, provided medical exams and prosthetic limbs to over 25,000 individuals. Initiated by Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, the event highlighted accessible healthcare. A Legal Literacy Camp was also hosted to educate attendees about legal rights and government schemes.

Updated: 30-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant health camp took place over two days in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at offering medical exams and prosthetic limbs to needy individuals.

The camp, held on March 29-30 at the SAF Ground, was initiated by Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, a native of the Morena district.

Providing comprehensive medical services to over 25,000 people, the event highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare. Attended by the Registrar General of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Dharminder Singh, and other dignitaries, the camp also hosted a Legal Literacy Camp offering insights into legal rights and government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

