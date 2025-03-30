Empowering Health and Legal Awareness in Morena: A Two-Day Camp

A significant health camp took place over two days in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at offering medical exams and prosthetic limbs to needy individuals.

The camp, held on March 29-30 at the SAF Ground, was initiated by Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, a native of the Morena district.

Providing comprehensive medical services to over 25,000 people, the event highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare. Attended by the Registrar General of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Dharminder Singh, and other dignitaries, the camp also hosted a Legal Literacy Camp offering insights into legal rights and government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)