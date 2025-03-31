Shakeup in U.S. Drug Regulation as Vaccine Chief Resigns Amid Uncertainty
Shares of U.S. drugmakers fell following reports that FDA's top vaccine official, Peter Marks, was forced to resign amid federal health agency overhauls by the Trump administration. The resignation increases uncertainty for the biotech sector and impacts vaccine-focused companies. Marks criticized Secretary Kennedy's vaccine views in his resignation letter.
In a dramatic shift, U.S. drugmakers saw a decline in share value after reports surfaced that the FDA's leading vaccine authority, Peter Marks, was compelled to resign. This exit marks a significant change during the Trump administration's restructuring of federal health agencies, sparking concerns over potential tariff changes on drugs and agency overhauls.
Investors grew jittery as shares in vaccine-centric companies like Novavax and BioNTech tumbled. The resignation comes amid existing pressure on the biotech sector due to macroeconomic factors and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr's controversial views on vaccines.
Mark's departure further clouds the biotech sector's future. Analysts predict uncertainty will persist until a successor's approach to vaccine policies is known, further exacerbating apprehensions in an already fragile market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
