Controversy Erupts Over Bird Flu Response

The U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee has launched an investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s handling of the federal response to the bird flu outbreak. The inquiry focuses on Kennedy's opposition to a bird flu vaccine for poultry, with a preference for natural spread to gauge resistance.

Expert opinion strongly opposes Kennedy's approach, warning it risks viral mutation and possible human transmission. This could spiral into a pandemic as the virus has claimed 170 million bird lives since the 2022 outbreak. Since 2024, spread to humans and mammals has been reported.

Congressman Gerald Connolly, alongside other committee Democrats, expressed grave concerns over Kennedy's methods and requested communication details between Kennedy's department, the USDA, and the CDC. Despite alignment claims from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the USDA has announced a $100 million investment in researching vaccines and therapeutics.

