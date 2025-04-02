Shingles Vaccine Shows Promise in Reducing Dementia Risk

A shingles vaccine may significantly lower the risk of developing dementia, potentially reducing it by a fifth, especially benefiting women, suggests a study led by Stanford University.

The research delved into the health records of more than 280,000 adults in Wales, highlighting a 20% relative risk reduction in dementia among those vaccinated.

Experts noted the findings could influence public health strategies by advocating wider adoption of the shingles vaccine as a preventive measure against dementia.

(With inputs from agencies.)