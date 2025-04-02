Left Menu

Shingles Vaccine Shows Promise in Reducing Dementia Risk

A recent study indicates that the shingles vaccine can reduce dementia risk by 20%. Women seem to benefit more than men from this protection. The research involved analyzing health records from over 280,000 older adults in Wales. If confirmed, the vaccine could serve as a preventive intervention against dementia.

Shingles Vaccine Shows Promise in Reducing Dementia Risk
A shingles vaccine may significantly lower the risk of developing dementia, potentially reducing it by a fifth, especially benefiting women, suggests a study led by Stanford University.

The research delved into the health records of more than 280,000 adults in Wales, highlighting a 20% relative risk reduction in dementia among those vaccinated.

Experts noted the findings could influence public health strategies by advocating wider adoption of the shingles vaccine as a preventive measure against dementia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

