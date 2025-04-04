Left Menu

Illegal Medical Procedure Leaves Patient Fighting for Life

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, a New York City man, has been charged for performing unauthorized medical procedures at his home. A 31-year-old woman suffered cardiac arrest after he injected her with lidocaine. She remains hospitalized with no brain activity, and Hoyos-Foronda is held without bail.

A New York City man faces serious charges after allegedly performing illegal medical procedures that left a patient in severe condition. Felipe Hoyos-Foronda reportedly conducted the procedures in his home, resulting in a woman's cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred on March 28, when the 31-year-old victim was injected with lidocaine, a local anesthetic. According to a criminal complaint, the injection caused the woman to experience cardiac arrest. She was taken from Hoyos-Foronda's Queens residence to a hospital, where medical professionals have expressed grave concerns about her survival.

Reports indicate that the woman has no brain activity and is showing signs of lidocaine toxicity. Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was arraigned on charges of assault and unauthorized practice of a profession, and is currently held without bail. An email was sent to his attorney for comments on the case.

