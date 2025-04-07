Fraudulent Cardiologist in Damoh: A Web of Deceit Unraveled

The Madhya Pradesh Damoh district witnessed the unraveling of a medical fraud as police registered a case against a 'fake' cardiologist associated with a missionary hospital. Allegations have surfaced against Dr. Narendra John Camm following the deaths of seven patients allegedly treated by him, raising profound concerns about regulatory oversight in the region.

The investigation, overseen by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), is intensifying as a dedicated team is dispatched to Damoh. The focus remains on scrutinizing the credentials and alleged misconduct of Dr. Camm, who claimed to be a trained cardiologist without official registration.

Compounding the controversy, Dr. Camm is accused of masquerading under a false identity, leveraging the credentials of a renowned UK-based cardiologist. Official records and medical documents are under examination to authenticate the legitimacy of his practice. The incident has triggered a review of compliance with healthcare regulations, particularly related to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, amidst claims of misused governmental funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)