India's Healthcare Sector: A High-Tech Transformation

India's healthcare sector experienced a significant 62% year-on-year growth in March, driven by advancements in technology and a rising need for medical services, according to a recent report. This growth highlights the industry's shift toward innovation and patient-centered care.

V Suresh, CEO of foundit, emphasized that the sector is undergoing a transformative era powered by both technology and talent. The latest data reveals an increasing demand for positions in artificial intelligence, digital health, and informatics, indicating a widespread move toward modern healthcare solutions.

The report also sheds light on gender dynamics within the industry. While the sector shows substantial female representation at 38%, leadership roles are predominantly held by men, with women occupying only 4% of these positions. The study is based on the monthly foundit Insights Tracker, which analyzes online job postings on the foundit.in platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)