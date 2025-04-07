Left Menu

India's Healthcare Sector: A High-Tech Transformation

India's healthcare industry saw a 62% year-on-year growth in March due to technological progress and increased demand. Innovative roles in AI and digital health are on the rise, yet leadership positions remain male-dominated with only 4% held by women.

India's healthcare sector experienced a significant 62% year-on-year growth in March, driven by advancements in technology and a rising need for medical services, according to a recent report. This growth highlights the industry's shift toward innovation and patient-centered care.

V Suresh, CEO of foundit, emphasized that the sector is undergoing a transformative era powered by both technology and talent. The latest data reveals an increasing demand for positions in artificial intelligence, digital health, and informatics, indicating a widespread move toward modern healthcare solutions.

The report also sheds light on gender dynamics within the industry. While the sector shows substantial female representation at 38%, leadership roles are predominantly held by men, with women occupying only 4% of these positions. The study is based on the monthly foundit Insights Tracker, which analyzes online job postings on the foundit.in platform.

