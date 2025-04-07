Probe Reveals Hospital's Negligence in Denial of Admission

A Pune hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar, stands accused of serious violations following the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly denied admission due to a lack of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. A report submitted to Pune police by a state health department committee headed by Joint Director Dr Radhakishan Pawar confirmed the violations of charitable hospital norms.

Tanisha Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal secretary, was reportedly refused care at the hospital, subsequently passing away after delivering twin daughters elsewhere. The report highlights that under the Bombay Public Trust Act, charitable hospitals must admit patients during emergencies without demanding advance payments.

Further investigation points to the hospital not complying with emergency protocols, which require immediate stabilization and transport if needed. The Maharashtra Women's Commission and other authorities are awaiting more reports before deciding on substantial actions against the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)