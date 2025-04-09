Abandoned Miracle: Baby 'Nidhi' to Find a New Home

An infant girl, known as Nidhi, was left in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by her parents from Jharkhand over a month ago due to her complex health conditions at birth.

On Thursday, with her health now stable, she will move to a state-run child welfare center following a health department directive.

The newborn was cared for by hospital staff after her parents, who worked at a fish farm, disappeared. After weighing less than a kilogram at birth, her health has improved remarkably following extended care.

