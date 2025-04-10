Ayushman Bharat: Healthcare Revolution in Delhi

Union Health Minister J P Nadda took a firm stance against political opponents on Thursday, commenting on their reluctance to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying it led to their downfall. He suggested West Bengal could be the next to see political change due to similar opposition.

In Delhi, new initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) were announced. These aim to bolster the public health infrastructure, preparing it for future pandemics while providing health coverage to millions.

Nadda highlighted the program's significant reach, benefiting 62 crore people nationwide and ensuring senior citizens receive health benefits. Critics of the initiative experienced electoral losses, showcasing the widespread support for these health efforts. The Minister emphasized that the scheme reduced personal health spending from 62% to 38% and is poised to make further impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)