WHO Warns of Severe Health System Disruptions Due to ODA Suspensions in 70% of Countries

In a concerning report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global body has raised alarms about the widespread disruptions in health services experienced by countries due to significant suspensions and reductions in Official Development Assistance (ODA). WHO’s rapid assessment, which surveyed 108 country offices, reveals that 70% of these offices are facing severe consequences from cuts to foreign aid. This has led to substantial strain on already fragile health systems, with low- and lower-middle-income countries bearing the brunt of the impact.

The WHO's stock-take assessment, conducted in March–April 2025, highlights the extent of the crisis, noting that these disruptions are affecting all facets of health service delivery. Vulnerable populations, including those in fragile or conflict-prone regions, are at significant risk of experiencing further degradation in their health outcomes. The findings underscore the need for urgent international support to stabilize and strengthen health systems that are grappling with these sudden aid cuts.

Widespread Disruptions in Health Systems

The WHO’s survey reveals that health systems in more than two-thirds of the countries surveyed have reported disruptions in their ability to provide essential health services. The most significant impacts have been observed in health emergency preparedness and response (70%), public health surveillance (66%), service provision (58%), humanitarian aid (56%), and the health and care workforce (54%). The widespread nature of these disruptions paints a bleak picture for the health of populations in these countries, especially as the global health situation remains unstable.

Disruptions have been particularly evident in critical public health areas such as outbreak detection and response, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), family planning, and maternal and child health services. These disruptions echo the challenges faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising fears of a recurrence of health crises in the absence of necessary support.

Medicine Shortages and Rising Out-of-Pocket Costs

The survey findings also report alarming shortages in the availability of essential medicines and health products. In over one-third of responding countries, key health commodities are unavailable, jeopardizing ongoing treatment efforts and preventative care programs. These shortages are exacerbated by the financial constraints caused by ODA cuts, forcing many health systems to rely on dwindling domestic resources to meet urgent health needs.

The report further indicates that up to 24% of countries surveyed are experiencing a rise in out-of-pocket health expenditures. As government budgets shrink due to ODA reductions, citizens are forced to shoulder the financial burden of healthcare costs, disproportionately impacting the poorest and most vulnerable populations. For many families, this means choosing between basic necessities and access to healthcare.

Job Losses and Training Disruptions in Health Workforce

Another significant consequence of the aid cuts is the loss of jobs for health and care workers. In more than half of the surveyed countries, the cessation of ODA funding has resulted in layoffs and reduced healthcare workforce capacity, hindering countries’ abilities to effectively respond to public health challenges. In addition, training programs for health workers have been severely disrupted, further undermining the strength and resilience of health systems already struggling with the pressure of the global health environment.

The WHO's report stresses that these workforce shortages may hinder countries’ efforts to maintain essential health services, which are especially critical during public health emergencies and in areas with limited healthcare infrastructure.

Impact on Health Information Systems

An often-overlooked aspect of the health systems crisis caused by ODA reductions is the disruption to health information systems. Data collection efforts that track disease outbreaks, manage health services, and guide health policies have been significantly affected. Over 40% of the countries surveyed have reported disruptions in key information systems, including collaborative surveillance and emergency systems, health management information systems, disease-specific reporting systems, lab information systems, and population health surveys.

These disruptions not only impair the real-time monitoring of diseases but also hinder the planning and implementation of long-term health strategies, leading to inefficient resource allocation and potentially dangerous delays in response times to emerging health crises.

A Call for Immediate Global Action

The findings from the WHO's stock-take survey present a sobering picture of the global health situation. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, expressed deep concern over the effects of these sudden and unplanned aid cuts, emphasizing that while the situation is a shock, it also presents an opportunity for countries to transition away from aid dependency toward more sustainable, self-reliant health systems.

However, Dr. Ghebreyesus cautioned that this transition should not come at the expense of vulnerable populations, who may face worsened health outcomes without sufficient international support. WHO is already working closely with affected countries to develop tailored solutions and offer technical assistance to mitigate the immediate impacts of the funding cuts.

As part of the ongoing response, the WHO has called on international partners, donor agencies, and the global health community to join in efforts to stabilize health systems and reduce the risk of a prolonged health crisis in these regions. The organization also stressed the importance of innovative funding solutions and resource mobilization to fill the gaps left by declining ODA.

Looking Ahead

WHO will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the landscape evolves. The global health body is committed to supporting affected countries in their efforts to navigate this crisis and ensure that the world’s most vulnerable populations do not suffer the most from the consequences of these sudden aid cuts. Immediate, coordinated international action is needed to prevent further deterioration of health systems and safeguard the health of millions around the world.