Tragic Loss: Aspirant's Dreams End Prematurely

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant, Devkaran Saini, died from a suspected heart attack in Kota, Rajasthan. Saini had previously undergone heart surgery and was preparing for his medical entrance exam through self-study. He collapsed while having tea, and the exact cause of death is pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota, Rajasthan, as a 21-year-old NEET aspirant named Devkaran Saini succumbed to a suspected heart attack Tuesday morning, local police reported.

Saini, who hailed from Pali district and was living independently in a PG room, had undergone bypass surgery over a year ago. In Kota since November, he was pursuing self-study for his NEET preparation.

While enjoying a roadside tea, Saini suddenly collapsed. Onlookers rushed him to MBS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of his untimely demise awaits a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

