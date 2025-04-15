Tragic Loss: Aspirant's Dreams End Prematurely
A 21-year-old NEET aspirant, Devkaran Saini, died from a suspected heart attack in Kota, Rajasthan. Saini had previously undergone heart surgery and was preparing for his medical entrance exam through self-study. He collapsed while having tea, and the exact cause of death is pending post-mortem results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota, Rajasthan, as a 21-year-old NEET aspirant named Devkaran Saini succumbed to a suspected heart attack Tuesday morning, local police reported.
Saini, who hailed from Pali district and was living independently in a PG room, had undergone bypass surgery over a year ago. In Kota since November, he was pursuing self-study for his NEET preparation.
While enjoying a roadside tea, Saini suddenly collapsed. Onlookers rushed him to MBS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of his untimely demise awaits a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory Amidst Overrate Fine
WHO Job Cuts and Groundbreaking Lilly Drug Trial: Health News Highlights
Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Shines in Thrilling Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution
Cloudy Skies and Rising Temperatures: Weather Update for Rajasthan